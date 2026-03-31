Hepatitis A is currently spreading rapidly in the Italian region of Campania. (symbolic image) Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Hepatitis A is spreading rapidly in Italy's Campania vacation region. The authorities suspect that contaminated mussels are the cause and have banned the consumption of raw seafood for the time being.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hepatitis A is currently spreading rapidly in the Italian region of Campania.

Around 70 people have already been hospitalized.

The cause is believed to be mussels contaminated with the virus, which is why the consumption of raw seafood has been banned in Naples.

The German Foreign Ministry has adjusted its travel advice for Italy, but Switzerland has not yet done so. Show more

Italy is warning of a hepatitis A outbreak in one of its most popular regions just in time for Easter, when hundreds of thousands of people from more northern countries travel south. In Campania, which includes Naples, the Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, the virus is currently spreading rapidly.

As reported by the Seieva monitoring system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 65 infections were registered between January and March 2026 - significantly more than in the previous year. According to "Rai News", around 70 people were receiving inpatient treatment at the end of March.

Seafood, especially mussels, is suspected. According to the authorities, these could have been contaminated with the virus. "Rai News" reports that the outbreak is now also affecting other regions such as Rome. The virus enters the food chain via contaminated water: mussels accumulate the pathogen in their tissue, which can lead to infection when eaten.

Vaccination recommended

Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver and manifests itself with symptoms such as tiredness, nausea, fever, loss of appetite and jaundice. The virus is usually transmitted via smear infections, for example through unwashed hands or contaminated food.

Vaccination is recommended for travel to affected areas, but is not a standard vaccination in Switzerland.

The German Foreign Ministry has now adjusted its travel advice for Italy. Travelers should also expect restrictions in gastronomy: In Naples, the sale and consumption of raw seafood is prohibited until further notice. Violators risk a fine of up to 20,000 euros.