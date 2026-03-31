Italy is warning of a hepatitis A outbreak in one of its most popular regions just in time for Easter, when hundreds of thousands of people from more northern countries travel south. In Campania, which includes Naples, the Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, the virus is currently spreading rapidly.
As reported by the Seieva monitoring system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 65 infections were registered between January and March 2026 - significantly more than in the previous year. According to "Rai News", around 70 people were receiving inpatient treatment at the end of March.
Seafood, especially mussels, is suspected. According to the authorities, these could have been contaminated with the virus. "Rai News" reports that the outbreak is now also affecting other regions such as Rome. The virus enters the food chain via contaminated water: mussels accumulate the pathogen in their tissue, which can lead to infection when eaten.
Vaccination recommended
Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver and manifests itself with symptoms such as tiredness, nausea, fever, loss of appetite and jaundice. The virus is usually transmitted via smear infections, for example through unwashed hands or contaminated food.
Vaccination is recommended for travel to affected areas, but is not a standard vaccination in Switzerland.
The German Foreign Ministry has now adjusted its travel advice for Italy. Travelers should also expect restrictions in gastronomy: In Naples, the sale and consumption of raw seafood is prohibited until further notice. Violators risk a fine of up to 20,000 euros.