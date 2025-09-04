Giorgio Armani at one of his shows in Milan in February 2015. KEYSTONE

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91. The Italian left his mark on the fashion world. His talent was discovered by another fashion designer.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, his fashion empire has officially confirmed the news.

The Italian designer revolutionized men's fashion from the 1980s onwards with minimalist, softer cuts and also made his mark on women's fashion worldwide.

He managed his company alone until the very end, stayed away from the stock exchange and built up a global brand with over 2,000 stores and around 8,700 employees. Show more

The fashion world mourns the loss of fashion czar Giorgio Armani. The Italian designer has died at the age of 91, his company has confirmed the news.

He became famous for men's fashion in minimalist cuts with muted colors. His name has also long been a classic in women's fashion. Armani let Hollywood stars shine in elegant individual creations, but also sold perfume and jeans in large series in his stores.

Always based in Milan

Armani was born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. After the Second World War, the family moved to Milan, where the company headquarters are still located today. After graduating from high school, he began studying medicine, which he dropped out of after two years.

He took his first steps in the world of fashion in the 1960s as a window dresser and buyer for the Italian department store chain La Rinascente. He delivered his first own designs in the company of Italy's old master Nino Cerruti (1930-2022). He never had a university degree or any other formal training in his profession.

Armani made suits looser - and allowed T-shirts

In the 1980s, Armani made a name for himself as the man who reinvented the men's jacket. He took the stiffness out of suit fabrics and made everything softer, more flowing and more casual. A second Armani revolution was that he allowed T-shirts to be worn with suits.

Giorgio Armani inspecting Robert De Niro's wardrobe with Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino, 1995 pic.twitter.com/jlHEGUfnh2 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 2, 2025

Armani dressed numerous Hollywood stars: Richard Gere in "American Gigolo", Kevin Costner ("The Untouchables"), Tom Cruise ("Mission Impossible") and Leonardo DiCaprio ("Wolf of Wall Street"). Oscar appearances by Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett in Armani are also remembered by many.

Sole CEO since 1985

An important building block for his success was his partnership with his Italian compatriot Sergio Galeotti. The two founded the Giorgio Armani SpA group together in 1975. Galeotti took care of financial matters until his untimely death in 1985. Since the death of his partner, Armani had held the reins of the fashion empire alone.

With an estimated fortune of more than eleven billion euros, he made it onto the "Forbes" list of the richest people in the world. He never took his company public. He also turned down all takeover offers. Today, the Armani Group has 8,700 employees around the globe, more than 2,000 stores, often in prime locations, and a dozen factories.

Legendary duels with Versace and quiet regrets

His "duels" with Gianni Versace, who formed his antithesis with a neo-baroque, flamboyant style in the 1980s and 1990s, are legendary. "Armani designs for the wife, Versace for the mistress", was the saying in Milan at the time.

Nevertheless, Armani's fashion is no longer just plain. Bold colors and imaginative embroidery also appear in his work - in well-dosed doses. The designer has often complained that he is a prisoner of his style. He does not have the freedom to realize all his ideas. The idea of what is Armani and what is not is too pronounced.

But can work alone really fill a life? "There is one thing I regret," he once confessed to "How to spend it" magazine. "Not having spent more time with the people I love. And that I never got to see so many beautiful places in the world."

* With material from dpa.

