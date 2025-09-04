The fashion world mourns the loss of fashion czar Giorgio Armani. The Italian designer has died at the age of 91, his company has confirmed the news.
He became famous for men's fashion in minimalist cuts with muted colors. His name has also long been a classic in women's fashion. Armani let Hollywood stars shine in elegant individual creations, but also sold perfume and jeans in large series in his stores.
Always based in Milan
Armani was born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. After the Second World War, the family moved to Milan, where the company headquarters are still located today. After graduating from high school, he began studying medicine, which he dropped out of after two years.
He took his first steps in the world of fashion in the 1960s as a window dresser and buyer for the Italian department store chain La Rinascente. He delivered his first own designs in the company of Italy's old master Nino Cerruti (1930-2022). He never had a university degree or any other formal training in his profession.
Armani made suits looser - and allowed T-shirts
In the 1980s, Armani made a name for himself as the man who reinvented the men's jacket. He took the stiffness out of suit fabrics and made everything softer, more flowing and more casual. A second Armani revolution was that he allowed T-shirts to be worn with suits.
Armani dressed numerous Hollywood stars: Richard Gere in "American Gigolo", Kevin Costner ("The Untouchables"), Tom Cruise ("Mission Impossible") and Leonardo DiCaprio ("Wolf of Wall Street"). Oscar appearances by Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett in Armani are also remembered by many.
Sole CEO since 1985
An important building block for his success was his partnership with his Italian compatriot Sergio Galeotti. The two founded the Giorgio Armani SpA group together in 1975. Galeotti took care of financial matters until his untimely death in 1985. Since the death of his partner, Armani had held the reins of the fashion empire alone.
With an estimated fortune of more than eleven billion euros, he made it onto the "Forbes" list of the richest people in the world. He never took his company public. He also turned down all takeover offers. Today, the Armani Group has 8,700 employees around the globe, more than 2,000 stores, often in prime locations, and a dozen factories.
Legendary duels with Versace and quiet regrets
His "duels" with Gianni Versace, who formed his antithesis with a neo-baroque, flamboyant style in the 1980s and 1990s, are legendary. "Armani designs for the wife, Versace for the mistress", was the saying in Milan at the time.
Nevertheless, Armani's fashion is no longer just plain. Bold colors and imaginative embroidery also appear in his work - in well-dosed doses. The designer has often complained that he is a prisoner of his style. He does not have the freedom to realize all his ideas. The idea of what is Armani and what is not is too pronounced.
But can work alone really fill a life? "There is one thing I regret," he once confessed to "How to spend it" magazine. "Not having spent more time with the people I love. And that I never got to see so many beautiful places in the world."