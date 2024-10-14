Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is making its orbit this week. KEYSTONE

On Thursday evening, we recommend a dark place with an unobstructed view to the east and west: shortly after sunset, a double celestial spectacle will also take place over Switzerland.

Both a supermoon and the comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas will be visible.

Skywatchers can look forward to a double spectacle in the firmament on Thursday evening - provided the weather is good. While a particularly large full moon - also known as a supermoon - rises in the south-east in the early evening, comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas will be orbiting in the western sky.

The actual full moon will be reached during the day on Thursday at 13:26 (CEST), on which day the Earth's satellite will come within 357,174 kilometers of its planet. For comparison: if it is particularly far away, the distance can be 406,000 kilometers. "The moon orbits the Earth on an elliptical path," explains Uwe Pilz from the Association of Friends of the Stars. "That's why it's sometimes closer to the Earth, sometimes further away."

It appears larger on the horizon

In general, the moon appears particularly powerful when it is low - and not high in the sky. This "moon illusion" or "lunar illusion" is due to the fact that viewers place it in relation to earthly objects on the horizon, such as mountains, trees or buildings, explains Pilz.

The coincidence of the full moon and the earth's proximity leads to extreme tides such as spring tides - because the sun, moon and earth are aligned. Any autumn storms can intensify this effect.

If you want to observe the supermoon and the comet on Thursday evening, you shouldn't wait too long: Tsuchinshan Atlas is still close to the sun, as expert Pilz points out. About three quarters of an hour after sunset is a good time to keep an eye out. However, the comet's visibility is impaired by the light of the rising full moon.

