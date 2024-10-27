Steering a conventional wheelchair requires constant braking - and you need both hands. Two employees at ETH Zurich have now developed a wheelchair that can be steered using the backrest.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reto Togni and Stefan Villiger from ETH Zurich want to make life easier for wheelchair users with their start-up.

Steering an ordinary wheelchair puts a strain on the joints and requires a lot of effort from the driver.

They wanted to change this with their innovation and developed a wheelchair with a movable backrest that steers the wheelchair in this way. Show more

With their start-up, Reto Togni and Stefan Villiger from ETH Zurich want to make life easier for wheelchair users.

This is because using conventional wheelchairs on sidewalks, for example, takes a lot of effort for wheelchair users and puts a strain on their joints. The brakes have to be constantly applied and both hands are needed to steer a conventional wheelchair.

The two research assistants in the Laboratory for Movement Biomechanics at ETH Zurich wanted to change this. They were inspired by the skateboard and developed a wheelchair with a movable backrest. This is directly connected to the front wheels and thus controls the entire wheelchair.

Relief for the joints

Steering the wheelchair using the backrest not only reduces the effort required, but also protects the shoulders, arms and hands of wheelchair users.

But there are other health benefits: The gentle torso movements for steering are likely to stimulate blood circulation and can help with back pain and digestive problems.

Another advantage is that you can ride with one hand and have your second hand free to transport objects.

However, there is one disadvantage: turning on the spot and moving around in a small space is not as easy as with a classic wheelchair.

More videos from the department