Lucy Guo is a billionaire - but celebrates life. Screenshot Instagram

Lucy Guo is only 30 years old and already a billionaire - without a degree. The tech entrepreneur and investor has catapulted herself to the top of the list of self-made female billionaires with AI companies, clever investments and a lot of courage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At 30, Lucy Guo is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world

She owes her fortune primarily to the AI company Scale AI

Despite her success, Guo remains down-to-earth and enjoys life to the full Show more

Lucy Guo has achieved what many female tech founders dream of: at the age of just 30, she tops the Forbes ranking as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world - and has even left superstar Taylor Swift in her wake. With a fortune of around 1.3 billion dollars, Guo embodies the rise of the digital age like no other.

At first glance, it would be easy to underestimate her. Her Instagram profile is full of pictures of her at concerts, festivals and parties. But behind the casual façade lies an astute entrepreneur with a flair for big trends.

As a teenager, Guo taught herself programming and created her first bots for a virtual pet game - an early sign of her talent for making clever use of digital opportunities.

Might be the most mileage I’ve gotten in one Barry’s class. Turning 30 does hit different 😏 pic.twitter.com/5MKr4iBBAi — Lucy Guo (@lucy_guo) February 10, 2025

Guo grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, the daughter of Chinese immigrants. She began studying computer science at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, but dropped out when she received a 100,000 dollar scholarship to support entrepreneurial talent. She did not miss the opportunity: Together with Alexandr Wang, she founded the company Scale AI in 2016, which specializes in training data for artificial intelligence.

Second start-up also a complete success

Although Guo left Scale AI early on - by her own account due to differing views on the company strategy - she retained shares in the start-up. This decision proved to be the right one: Today, Scale AI is valued at around 25 billion dollars. The recent AI boom in particular drove up the company's valuation and helped Guo finally achieve billionaire status.

But that's not all: with her second start-up Passes, a platform for content creators that offers an alternative to OnlyFans, she has been able to celebrate further entrepreneurial successes. Added to this is her involvement as an investor in young tech companies - another pillar that has allowed her fortune to grow.

Despite her wealth, Lucy Guo remains down-to-earth and self-deprecating. She regularly shares unflattering photos of herself on X, posts gym snapshots or poses laughing with her cat. "People say you can't buy love, but they've obviously never bought a pet," she jokes.

She doesn't say much about her success either. In response to congratulations on her new billionaire status, she wrote to Forbes magazine in a text message: "I don't really think about it, it's a bit wild. Too bad it's all just on paper, haha."