At the beginning of June, TikTok blocked the hashtag #SkinnyTok, where influencers like Liv Schmidt portrayed a world of discipline, slimness and self-optimization. But experts believe that what looks like a lifestyle is actually a dangerous game with eating disorders.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new ideal of thinness is spreading on TikTok under the hashtag #SkinnyTok, fueled by influencers like Liv Schmidt - with restrictive diets and fitness routines as a lifestyle.

Experts and studies warn that such content can influence young people in particular and significantly increase the risk of eating disorders.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are responding to political pressure, restricting hashtags and withdrawing monetization from accounts such as Liv Schmidt's - but a lot of content is still finding its way to the public. Show more

Is body positivity over? The time when people defied unrealistic ideals of beauty? Is the slimming craze making a comeback?

Under the hashtag #SkinnyTok, you can see the ideal of thin bodies returning on social media. At the forefront: influencer Liv Schmidt. She says: "There's nothing wrong with wanting to be thin."

Her recipe for being thin: Eat less and walk a lot. In Schmidt's videos, you can see her eating just one protein bar for breakfast or ordering her matcha latte in the "skinny bitch version" - with coconut water instead of milk.

"Being skinny" is a conscious decision

She is all about discipline. "Skinny is a choice," says Schmidt in her videos. For her, being thin is a goal that you have to work hard for. The line between self-optimization and self-destruction is becoming increasingly blurred.

Studies show that social media has a negative impact on women's body image. And formats such as "What I Eat in a Day", in which female influencers show what they eat in a day, often promote unhealthy eating habits. The Working Group on Eating Disorders AES also clearly criticized #SkinnyTok at the request of blue News. One thing is clear: Schmidt is propagating a dangerous ideal of beauty.

Schmidt herself refutes the claim that her content is harmful. "I do not promote disordered eating," she writes repeatedly in her posts. And instead of clear diet instructions, she talks about "regulation instead of restriction".

Discipline, control - and lots of money

Until recently, Liv Schmidt also made money with her content. For 20 dollars (around 16 francs) a month, users were given access to an Instagram account on which Schmidt shared recipes, training videos and meal plans. Members could exchange step counts, meal plans and before-and-after photos in a chat. Schmidt called the group "Skinni Société". According to her, over 7000 people were part of it. That's a turnover of over 100,000 dollars a month.

But inside the "Skinni Société" it was no longer just about healthy eating and sport. New York Magazine investigated the "Société" and discovered that members also discussed dizziness, fatigue, irregular menstruation and hair loss - common side effects of eating disorders. The central question in the chat: "What did you do today to stay skinny?" There were also teenagers in the group.

But what responsibility do the platforms bear? Why can Schmidt share her problematic weight loss strategies just like that?

Instagram restricted Liv Schmidt after the article in New York Magazine. Since then, the account is no longer visible to under-18s and Schmidt can no longer monetize it.

In concrete terms, this means that she can no longer sell subscriptions to "Skinni Société". Schmidt has also blocked TikTok several times. And since the beginning of June, the hashtag #SkinnyTok has also no longer been visible on TikTok. If you try to access it, a message is displayed. "You are not alone", it says.

If you search for "SkinnyTok" on TikTok, you get this message. Screenshot TikTok

Schmidt, however, sees herself as misunderstood. In her Instagram story, she wrote: "Meta allows accounts that promote guns, racism, extremism and conspiracies. But they're worried about a blonde influencer advising women to eat slower?"

This blocking of #SkinnyTok is also due to political pressure. The European Commission launched a formal investigation into TikTok back in February 2024 as part of the new Digital Services Act, which holds platforms more accountable. The focus of the investigation: TikTok's algorithm and how it serves potentially dangerous content to minors.

Clara Chappaz, France's Minister for Digital Technology, wrote on X after #SkinnyTok was blocked: "SkinnyTok is GONE!"

Skinnytok c’est TERMINÉ !



Le 18 avril j’ai saisi l’@Arcom_fr et la @EU_Commission sur les dizaines de milliers de contenus promouvant la maigreur extrême sur @Tiktok sous le hashtag #skinnytok.



Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) June 1, 2025

So all good now? Unfortunately not. If you search for #skinny or similar hashtags today, you will continue to find young women staging thin ideals in tight tops and with emaciated bodies. Liv Schmidt is not the only one showing how to get thin quickly.

And she hasn't just gone away either. Schmidt simply posts her content on another, freely accessible Instagram account. If you want, you can already put your name on the waiting list for a new subscription model. Speculation is circulating on Reddit that it will be even more exclusive and significantly more expensive. It is said to cost a whole 2900 dollars (around 2387 francs) a month. And it will only be accessible to people who sign a non-disclosure agreement.

