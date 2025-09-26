  1. Residential Customers
Mishap video goes viral This woman gets stuck in the waterslide 30 meters above the sea

Nicole Agostini

26.9.2025

Horror scenario: you hurtle down the spectacular double-loop slide of a cruise ship - and get stuck in the middle of the sea. This is exactly what happened to one passenger.

26.09.2025, 16:40

26.09.2025, 16:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Passenger gets stuck in 30-meter-high Ocean Loops slide on cruise ship.
  • Fellow passengers film the horror moment - the video ends up online and goes viral: the video has been viewed over seven million times.
Show more

Imagine sliding down the Ocean Loops double-loop slide full of energy and joy and never reaching your destination.

A passenger on the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship experienced exactly this horror scenario. She got stuck in the slide, which protrudes 30 meters over the edge of the ship.

Someone filmed the whole thing and posted it online. The video has since been viewed over seven million times.

In the video you can see how the stuck passenger tries to get out of the situation.

