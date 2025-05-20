Financing real estate has become significantly cheaper again. (symbolic image) sda

Since 2000, prices for residential property in Switzerland have risen by 128 percent - in cities such as Carouge or Zollikon even more. Those who bought back then are now sitting on a fortune.

Anyone who picked up a hammer at the turn of the millennium and fulfilled their dream of owning their own home can now bang their fist on their wallet: real estate prices in Switzerland have risen by a whopping 128 percent since 2000. In some cities, the value of a house has even exploded - especially in Carouge near Geneva, where prices have more than quadrupled!

Back in 2000, a detached house in Carouge cost a modest 645,000 francs. Today? 2.87 million francs. Anyone who bought back then was well off - and without any stock market talent. The once sleepy suburb has become a trendy district: hip, close to the center, popular. And expensive.

The top climbers: Geneva, Zug - and Zollikon

Geneva itself recorded a price increase of 282 percent, followed by Zug with 270 percent - fueled by booming industries, tax benefits and international influx. Zollikon on Zurich's Gold Coast is also among the leaders. The average house price here is CHF 3.41 million - the most expensive municipality in Switzerland.

Real estate experts agree: the boom continues. Despite rising interest rates, demand remains enormous and supply scarce. UBS analyst Holzhey forecasts another increase for 2025 - this time of 3.5 percent. An end to the upward trend? Not in sight.

Leverage effect: dream returns with little effort

Thanks to mortgages, many home buyers with just 20 percent equity were able to benefit from the entire price increase - an effect that enabled incredible returns. An example from Carouge: anyone who bought a house with CHF 129,000 equity in 2000 was able to make a profit of around CHF 2 million 25 years later. This corresponds to a return of 1475 percent.

The situation looks less rosy for newcomers. According to UBS, only 31 percent of households with a family income of CHF 150,000 can afford a four-bedroom house. Even at CHF 200,000, the figure is less than half. Nevertheless, thanks to historically low interest rates, owning a home is often cheaper than renting - provided you can obtain financing at all.

Donato Scognamiglio (IAZI): "Those who buy today benefit from low housing costs." Ursina Kubli (ZKB): "The shortage on the market will continue to drive up prices." Matthias Holzhey (UBS): "Owner-occupied homes remain a growth driver."