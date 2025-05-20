  1. Residential Customers
Real estate prices are exploding Anyone who bought in 2000 is living in gold today

Samuel Walder

20.5.2025

Financing real estate has become significantly cheaper again. (symbolic image)
sda

Since 2000, prices for residential property in Switzerland have risen by 128 percent - in cities such as Carouge or Zollikon even more. Those who bought back then are now sitting on a fortune.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Real estate prices in Switzerland have risen by 128% since 2000, in Carouge near Geneva even by over 340% - in prime locations such as Zollikon, a house now costs over CHF 3.4 million.
  • Thanks to favorable mortgages, early buyers achieved dream yields of up to 1475 % due to the leverage effect, while today only a few households can afford to buy a home.
  • Despite rising interest rates, experts predict that prices will continue to rise due to high demand and a short supply - property remains attractive but difficult to access.
Show more

Anyone who picked up a hammer at the turn of the millennium and fulfilled their dream of owning their own home can now bang their fist on their wallet: real estate prices in Switzerland have risen by a whopping 128 percent since 2000. In some cities, the value of a house has even exploded - especially in Carouge near Geneva, where prices have more than quadrupled!

Back in 2000, a detached house in Carouge cost a modest 645,000 francs. Today? 2.87 million francs. Anyone who bought back then was well off - and without any stock market talent. The once sleepy suburb has become a trendy district: hip, close to the center, popular. And expensive.

The top climbers: Geneva, Zug - and Zollikon

Geneva itself recorded a price increase of 282 percent, followed by Zug with 270 percent - fueled by booming industries, tax benefits and international influx. Zollikon on Zurich's Gold Coast is also among the leaders. The average house price here is CHF 3.41 million - the most expensive municipality in Switzerland.

Real estate experts agree: the boom continues. Despite rising interest rates, demand remains enormous and supply scarce. UBS analyst Holzhey forecasts another increase for 2025 - this time of 3.5 percent. An end to the upward trend? Not in sight.

Leverage effect: dream returns with little effort

Thanks to mortgages, many home buyers with just 20 percent equity were able to benefit from the entire price increase - an effect that enabled incredible returns. An example from Carouge: anyone who bought a house with CHF 129,000 equity in 2000 was able to make a profit of around CHF 2 million 25 years later. This corresponds to a return of 1475 percent.

The situation looks less rosy for newcomers. According to UBS, only 31 percent of households with a family income of CHF 150,000 can afford a four-bedroom house. Even at CHF 200,000, the figure is less than half. Nevertheless, thanks to historically low interest rates, owning a home is often cheaper than renting - provided you can obtain financing at all.

Donato Scognamiglio (IAZI): "Those who buy today benefit from low housing costs." Ursina Kubli (ZKB): "The shortage on the market will continue to drive up prices." Matthias Holzhey (UBS): "Owner-occupied homes remain a growth driver."

