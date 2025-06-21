Magical moment: Thousands celebrate solstice at Stonehenge - Gallery The fact that Stonehenge has been celebrated for thousands of years does something to you, says one visitor. Image: dpa The construction of an early version of Stonehenge began around 5000 years ago. Image: dpa Some come for pagan rituals, others want to celebrate. Image: dpa People gather at the Stonehenge stone circle for many reasons. Image: dpa Magical moment: Thousands celebrate solstice at Stonehenge - Gallery The fact that Stonehenge has been celebrated for thousands of years does something to you, says one visitor. Image: dpa The construction of an early version of Stonehenge began around 5000 years ago. Image: dpa Some come for pagan rituals, others want to celebrate. Image: dpa People gather at the Stonehenge stone circle for many reasons. Image: dpa

The days are getting shorter again. Thousands of people celebrated the summer solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle in England - and pulled an all-nighter to do so.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Stonehenge is one of Britain's most famous landmarks.

The stone circle is a masterpiece of engineering, explains the organization English Heritage, which manages the monument. Show more

The sun is slowly creeping over the horizon. Thousands of people celebrated the summer solstice at one of Britain's most famous landmarks, the Stonehenge stone circle. Normally, the monument can only be viewed from a distance - but on the solstice, visitors are allowed up close to the stones.

Druids in robes, women with wreaths of flowers and families with handcarts gather on a meadow. They wait out the night with camping chairs, blankets and picnics. They drum, dance and sleep. And when the sun comes out at around 5 a.m., many cheer and take photos.

"Never felt like this before"

The fact that people have been celebrating there for thousands of years does something to you, says Sarah from London. It's an incredible thing. It doesn't matter what's going on in the world today and that we now have technologies like cell phones. "I've never felt so much like a human being."

Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations 2025 🙏😍🌅 pic.twitter.com/7kPSaNfliB — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 20, 2025

Stonehenge is one of Britain's most famous landmarks. Construction of an early version began around 5000 years ago. Stonehenge is a masterpiece of engineering, explains the organization English Heritage, which manages the monument.

It was built using only simple tools and technology. Some of the stones come from far away - the altar stone, for example, is made from a sandstone found in Wales.

The mystery of Stonehenge

The stones are precisely aligned with the position of the sun at the summer and winter solstices. From the very beginning, it was all about spirituality, writes English Heritage. The people of the Neolithic and Bronze Age would have made enormous efforts to erect the structure, although it had no known practical function.

There are many theories about its use. The people who built Stonehenge were farmers, shepherds and cattle breeders. The changing of the seasons must have been of enormous importance to them - both in practical and spiritual terms, writes the organization.

Stonehenge was therefore probably more than just a calendar. At the summer solstices, for example, the dead could have been commemorated there or a sun deity worshipped. Today, every travel guide to Great Britain mentions the monument, which is around two and a half hours from London.

What fascinates people about the spectacle

A writer for the Financial Times newspaper has just explained why she and others regularly celebrate the solstice at Stonehenge. "Something about this absurd enterprise left everyone feeling elated, and so it became a regular event." It's hard to explain to others why people get up terribly early and fight for a parking space to attend an event where the sunrise might be obscured by clouds and drizzle.

"One reason Stonehenge is so popular is that, in a religious or moral sense, it belongs to everyone," the Financial Times quotes Bristol University history professor Ronald Hutton as saying. It is a temple of the people. Due to the good weather and the date on a weekend, a particularly large number of people were expected this time.

Some come to Stonehenge for pagan rituals and seek a special connection to the earth. Others want to have a good time and celebrate, even if they are not allowed to bring alcohol.

"Like a portal to another world"

Back to Sarah. She met Grant from the USA tonight in the stone circle. When asked if they will celebrate the solstice at Stonehenge again, they both answer yes. The joy of seeing the sun rise between the stones is unique, says Grant. "Like a portal to another world."

It sounds cheesy now, but it's so popular for good reason, says Sarah. The landscape and the sky are so vast. Did she look at her cell phone a lot tonight? "No," she says with conviction and then laughs. "But you don't have any reception anyway."