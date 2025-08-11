  1. Residential Customers
Vacation resorts evacuated Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in southern Spain

dpa

11.8.2025 - 21:25

Forest fires are keeping the emergency services in Spain busy this summer. Currently, a fire not far from the vacation resort of Tarifa is causing great concern - and extensive evacuations.

DPA

11.08.2025, 21:25

11.08.2025, 21:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Not far from the vacation resort of Tarifa in southern Spain, over 2000 people have been evacuated due to a nearby forest fire.
  • Beachgoers, guests of vacation resorts and residents in the area of Playa de Atlanterra and Playa de Bolonia were affected.
  • Over 100 firefighters battled the flames on the ground in the evening.
More than 2000 people have been evacuated to safety due to a forest fire near the popular tourist resort of Tarifa in southern Spain. Beachgoers, guests of vacation resorts and residents in the area of Playa de Atlanterra and Playa de Bolonia, around 25 kilometers northwest of the city center of Tarifa, were affected, according to the interior minister of the Andalusia region, Antonio Sanz.

According to official information, the flames broke out on Monday morning in the eucalyptus and pine forests of the Sierra de la Plata mountains. The fire initially spread rapidly towards the coast, it said. Over 100 firefighters battled the flames on the ground in the evening. They were supported by 14 fire-fighting planes and helicopters. Strong winds with gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour made the extinguishing work more difficult.

Forest fires in southern Europe. People flee from the flames, houses burn down

Forest fires in southern EuropePeople flee from the flames, houses burn down

The north-west of Spain is also ablaze

Just under a week ago, the area around Tarifa in the province of Cádiz had already been affected by a forest fire. At that time, several hotels, settlements and a campsite in the La Peña area were evacuated and around 1500 tourists and residents were brought to safety. The flames, which were only extinguished two days ago, destroyed a relatively small area (280 hectares) but caused the authorities great concern.

On Monday, the regions of Galicia and Castilla y León in the north-west of Spain were also hit by several major forest and vegetation fires.

