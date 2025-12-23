Thousands of applicants, hardly any infrastructure: in India, a state entrance exam was unceremoniously held on an airport runway. Tables and chairs? Not available.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The large number of applicants for the Homeland Security Force forced Indian authorities to set up an improvised examination venue on an airfield.

The reason for the rush was low formal requirements.

The bizarre scene illustrates the intense pressure on the Indian labor market, especially among young people. Show more

In the Indian state of Odisha, an unusual exam scene took place. The authorities used the runway at Sambalpur airport for the first round of the entrance exam for the Homeland Security Force. The reason for this was the enormous rush: 8000 people wanted to get one of the 187 seats.

Without tables or chairs, the candidates wrote the test in the open air. As an easy entry into the civil service, the test attracts numerous applicants every year. The high demand is linked to the tight labor market situation: young people in particular are severely affected by unemployment in India.

