Swiss has upgraded its Airbus A320 series aircraft overnight.

Due to data problems, a number of Airbus A320 series aircraft need to be upgraded. Technicians at Swiss therefore had to work overtime.



Due to software problems, Swiss had to refit all aircraft in the A320 family from Friday to Saturday. According to the airline, the work was completed by midday on Saturday. This had no impact on passengers.

On Friday, Airbus informed all airlines worldwide about the "necessary software adjustments" to around 6,000 specific aircraft in the A320 family, as the Lufthansa subsidiary announced on Saturday. The updates had to be carried out as quickly as possible. The specifications were made in coordination with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) - which is responsible for flight safety.

As a result, Swiss technicians had to work through the night. The last aircraft had been refitted by midday on Saturday, Swiss added. "The software problems at Airbus have therefore not led to any restrictions in flight operations or had any impact on our passengers," the airline explained.

Sister airline Edelweiss was also affected, according to a further statement. Together with Swiss, all software updates were carried out on time during the night.

Faulty data processing

As the aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Friday evening in Toulouse, strong sunlight could have led to faulty data processing in one of the flight control computers, which is of crucial importance for the control system. This was shown by the analysis of an unspecified incident involving an A320 aircraft.

Swiss already assumed on Friday that the upgrade would have no impact on air traffic. However, the airline Air France, for example, had to cancel 35 flights on Friday evening due to the inspection, reported the newspaper "Le Parisien".

On October 30, an A320 belonging to US airline JetBlue experienced problems with the control system due to a software malfunction. Turbulence occurred on the flight between Mexico and the USA and the pilots had to make an emergency landing in the US state of Florida. According to US media, several passengers were injured.