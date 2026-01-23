More than 14,000 dogs in Italy could end up staying in shelters permanently. This is because they are neither adopted nor returned to their owners.

The association cites not only the abandonment of animals during the vacation season as the main causes, but also unregulated private dog breeding, the rise of online sales, and a lack of basic knowledge among many pet owners. (Stock photo)

In a report published on Thursday, the environmental protection organization Legambiente assessed the situation in 221 Italian municipalities. According to the report, more than two out of ten dogs taken in by municipal animal shelters last year did not find a new home.

Nationwide, Legambiente estimates that more than 14,000 animals are at risk of spending a long period of time—or the rest of their lives—in animal shelters. The organization cites as the main causes not only the frequently discussed abandonment of animals during the vacation season, which remains a summertime scourge in Italy. Rather, unregulated private dog breeding, the growing online trade in animals, a lack of registration in official records, and a lack of basic knowledge among many pet owners are leading to overcrowded animal shelters.

The consequences are not only serious for the animals, but also costly for the government. Housing a dog in an animal shelter costs an average of about 1,900 euros per year. According to Legambiente, the fees range from about 1,300 to 2,550 euros, depending on the facility.

The association is therefore calling for measures, including a national fund for basic veterinary care, a reduction in the value-added tax on veterinary services from 22 to 10 percent, and better coordination between animal registries, health services, and social services. In addition, Italy must fully implement the new EU regulation on the protection and traceability of dogs and cats.

Legambiente also presents the national “Animali in Città” (“Animals in the City”) award to municipalities that are particularly committed to animal welfare. At the top of the list are San Giovanni in Persiceto near Bologna and Modena, which were the only cities to achieve the highest rating. They are followed by Piacenza and Bolzano. Among the major cities, Naples took a top spot.