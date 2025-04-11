According to the Climate Strike organization, around 6,000 people gathered for demonstrations in several Swiss cities on Friday evening. They called on politicians to take action and demanded systemic rather than climate change.

The organizers speak of around 6000 participants.

In Zurich, according to the organization, 2500 participants loudly demanded compliance with the 1.5-degree climate targets. Show more

In Bern, several hundred people on the Bundesplatz criticized the federal government, which wants to modernize the International Energy Charter Treaty that came into force in 1998. They called for an exit.

The agreement has long been criticized by environmental organizations. "The pattern is clear: the Energy Charter Treaty allows corporations to sue states that adopt environmental regulations or climate targets," Philippe Schrämli from the organization Klimastreik Bern was quoted as saying in a press release.

According to observations by the Keystone-SDA news agency, around 2,000 people joined the peaceful procession through the city following the square rally.

For compliance with climate targets

According to the organization, 2,500 participants in Zurich loudly demanded compliance with the 1.5-degree climate targets. The Zurich climate strike announced that temperatures would rise by 1.55 degrees as early as 2025.

People are already fighting for their lives today. The climate crisis is not a future problem, but a deadly threat to millions of people today.

In Lucerne, an estimated 100 cyclists demonstrated for a social and environmentally friendly transport policy. "The climate crisis is being suppressed, forgotten and pushed aside by politicians," said one speaker. The cycle convoy led along the right bank of the Reuss via Seebrücke and Bahnhofsstrasse to Vögeligärtli for the final rally.

According to the Climate Strike organization, there was another rally in Aarau. In Neuchâtel and Solothurn, the regional groups organized various events and a film evening.