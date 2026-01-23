Thousands of tourists are being evacuated from the French Atlantic coast due to the threatening wildfire situation at the popular beach resort of Lacanau.

The prefecture in Bordeaux ordered the evacuation of campgrounds and vacation resorts in Lacanau and Lacanau Océan this morning. Vacationers were instructed to take all their belongings with them and strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement officials. Approximately 4,000 people are affected. The town of Lacanau and its residents are not initially affected by the evacuation, officials said.

As the authorities emphasized, this is a precautionary evacuation in light of the expected weather conditions. With another heat wave on the way, temperatures are expected to rise and humidity to drop.

As the fire department explained this morning, heat and wind are hampering efforts to fight the flames, which have not spread further since the weekend. However, thousands of emergency responders are still working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.