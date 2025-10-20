  1. Residential Customers
Web partially paralyzed Thousands of websites report massive disruption

Sven Ziegler

20.10.2025

Numerous internet platforms are no longer working.
sda

Numerous online services were temporarily offline on Monday morning. The reason is a severe outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), which paralyzed several global platforms - from Snapchat to Fortnite.

20.10.2025, 09:58

20.10.2025, 09:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A server outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) paralyzed numerous services worldwide on Monday morning.
  • Among those affected were Snapchat, Duolingo and games such as Fortnite, Roblox and Clash of Clans.
  • According to AWS, the problem is located in the Northern Virginia data center and the cause of the error is being investigated.
Show more

On Monday morning, there were massive disruptions to numerous online services. Among those affected were Snapchat, Duolingo, the design platform Canva and popular online games such as Fortnite, Roblox, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

As could be seen on the disruption platforms Allestörungen.at and downdetector.com, the number of user reports increased within a few minutes. Many reported the error code 503 - server error, which indicates unavailable cloud servers.

Exact cause still unclear

The trigger: problems at Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world's largest cloud providers. On the official AWS status page, the company confirmed a "technical issue" at the Northern Virginia site (us-east-1). Several services were affected, including storage and computing resources used by third-party providers.

Companies worldwide are responding: Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI platform Perplexity, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that his service was also "currently offline due to the AWS issues".

The exact cause is still unclear. AWS announced that it was "working hard to restore the systems". According to initial user reports, some services could be accessed again around midday - in some cases with restrictions.

