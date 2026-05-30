Thousands of people have protested against the flood of traffic at the Brenner Pass. "It simply can't go on like this," said Karl Mühlsteiger, the initiator of the demonstration. The pain threshold of the population in the Wipptal valley had been reached. "We are now collapsing under the extreme exhaust fumes," said Mühlsteiger, who is mayor of the municipality of Gries am Brenner. The protesters' demands include increased noise protection and the transfer of heavy goods traffic to rail.

Participants in the demonstration protest with banners and posters against the flood of traffic at the Brenner Pass. All roads in the Brenner corridor are closed to transit traffic due to a demonstration. Photo: Matthias Röder/dpa

Due to the protest, the Brenner route is closed to transit traffic until the evening. Many demonstrators arrived by train and bicycle.

Demonstrators also criticize Germany

According to freeway operator Asfinag, almost 11 million cars and around 2.5 million trucks used the toll freeway in 2025. This makes the route the busiest north-south connection in the Alps. According to calculations by the ecology and transport association VCÖ, almost three times as many trucks drove over the Brenner Pass last year than over all Alpine transit routes in Switzerland.

Some of the signs also criticized the delayed planning of the rail access route in Bavaria, which is intended to relieve the freeway once the Brenner base tunnel is completed.

Mayor: Historic day

"Today will go down in the history of Tyrol," said Mühlsteiger. He announced that the population would not rest even after this day of action. Tyrol's Minister President Anton Mattle (ÖVP) said at a press conference that he had already passed on the demonstrators' demands to Vienna, Berlin, Rome and Brussels. According to the APA news agency, Mattle said that the strain caused by the "excessive transit" had now exceeded the limits.

No traffic chaos

However, the feared traffic chaos caused by the complete closure of the Brenner corridor had not materialized by the afternoon. It had remained "extremely calm", said Alexander Holzedl from the highway operator Asfinag. Obviously, the awareness campaign had worked. There were practically no obstructions on the alternative routes either.

Police and emergency services in Bavaria and Austria had prepared for possible traffic chaos. According to Asfinag, more than 30,000 vehicles normally pass through the toll booths on the Brenner highway during the period of the closure.