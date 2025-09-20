The 190th Oktoberfest has begun in Munich with the traditional barrel tapping ceremony. Millions of visitors from all over the world celebrate at the Wiesn every year.

The 190th Oktoberfest in Munich has begun.

As usual, the first beer went to Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder. He called the Wiesn a "time-out in times of crisis" and emphasized the festival's joie de vivre.

Around six million visitors are expected to celebrate in the beer tents until October 5.

Many queued early in the morning to get their first pint of beer after a three-hour wait. Show more

Hours of waiting, and then the time has finally come: the first Wiesn guests storm onto the Theresienwiese in Munich. They run to the tents to secure the best seats. But there's no beer yet - the beer mugs can only be filled after the official tapping at 12.00 noon.

Then it's traditionally "O'zapft is!" Mayor Dieter Reiter tapped the first barrel with two strokes and opened the world's biggest folk festival with the famous call. As has been customary at the Wiesn tapping ceremony for decades, the first pint of beer went to the Bavarian Prime Minister. Markus Söder toasted with Reiter.

Shortly before the tapping ceremony, Söder said that the Oktoberfest was a time-out in times of crisis. There is "pure joie de vivre".

For 16 days, until October 5, visitors from Munich, the surrounding area, Germany and all over the world are expected to celebrate in the large beer tents, ride the Ferris wheel or the Wild Mouse. There are usually more than six million visitors each year. The record is over seven million.

Waiting over three hours for the first beer

The first people had already waited at the fences around the Wiesn in the early hours of the morning, still in the dark, waiting for admission at 9.00 a.m. to get a table in one of the beer tents. There they waited another three hours for the first pint of beer.

As is so often the case at the Wiesn, the weather was at its best for the tapping: blue skies and temperatures of up to 30 degrees. "Beer and sweat could flow like wildfire," said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD). Sunday is also expected to remain friendly.

The authorities have once again tightened up the security concept for the Wiesn this year, and the ban on knives has been extended from the festival grounds to the surrounding area. Otherwise, everything remains as usual: there are admission controls, large bags are prohibited - and smoking weed anyway.