Threadworms form a tower out of their bodies to attach themselves to flies when food is scarce. Bild: Max-Planck-Institut/Max-Planck-Institut für Verhaltensbiologie/dpa

According to a study, microscopic threadworms can be transported to new food by insect flying cabs when food is scarce. To do this, they form a tower out of their bodies.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Threadworms flee to new environments by flying cab when food is scarce.

To do this, they build a tower out of their bodies.

Researchers observed this behavior on rotting apples and pears in orchards on Lake Constance and, according to their own statements, for the first time in the wild. Show more

Threadworms flee to new environments by flying cab when food is scarce. To do this, they build a tower out of their bodies and attach themselves to flies, as scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and the University of Konstanz have observed for the first time in the wild.

According to the study published in the journal "Current Biology", the towers consist of up to 200 individuals. The worms (Caenorhabditis elegans) pile up especially in stressful situations, for example when hungry. The researchers observed this on rotting apples and pears in orchards on Lake Constance and thus, according to their own statements, for the first time in the wild.

Worms can be "taken along" when food is scarce

According to Serena Ding and her team, it is not easy for the small worms to escape when food is scarce. The best chance for a new environment is to climb on top of each other to get a ride on a passing insect. In this way, the worms could be taken to new habitats - this behavior is known in biology as phoresy.

According to the study, all groups from baby worms to adults are involved in the microscopically small worm towers. There is no specialization within the tower: no worm is "on top" because it is stronger or more skilled - at least in the laboratory.

Particularly fascinating

In nature, on the other hand, there could be genetic differences between animals with different tasks, as the scientists explain. "It is possible that some individuals are involved in building the tower, while others act as free riders, profiting from the work of others without participating themselves."

Nematodes, as roundworms are also known, are among the most common animals on earth. "A nematode tower is not just a bunch of worms," explained first author Daniela Perez from the Max Planck Institute. "It's a coordinated structure, a superorganism in motion." Assemblies in which animals move their bodies as a unit are rather rare in nature.