A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is said to have made a death-threat gesture to Israeli singer Yuval Raphael and her delegation at the ESC opening ceremony in Basel. Bild: Keystone

There are protests at the opening parade of the Eurovision Song Contest because of Israel's participation. One demonstrator is said to have made a gesture threatening to kill the country's delegation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pro-Palestinian protester is said to have made a death-threat gesture to the Israeli delegation at the ESC opening ceremony in Basel.

The channel broadcasting the ESC published a video showing a man with a Palestinian flag running his hand horizontally across his neck.

The Israeli delegation presses charges. Show more

Israel's public broadcaster Kan has filed a complaint with the Swiss police because a pro-Palestinian demonstrator allegedly made a death-threat gesture towards Israel's candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest at the opening ceremony of the event in Basel. The broadcaster, which broadcasts the ESC, released a video showing a man with a Palestinian flag running his hand horizontally across his neck - a sign known as a threat to cut someone's throat.

The recording does not reveal who the gesture was directed at. The broadcaster Kan and several Israeli media outlets reported that the threatening gesture was intended for Israeli ESC candidate Yuval Raphael and her delegation from Israel. The 24-year-old is a survivor of the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023 in the Israeli border area. She was at the Nova music festival, where terrorists from the Gaza Strip carried out a massacre.

Last year's winner for Israel's exclusion

According to Kan, the incident took place at an opening parade for the music competition in Basel. Singers walked across a turquoise carpet in the city. According to Israeli reports, the demonstrator also spat in the direction of the Israeli delegation. The broadcaster Kan said it had also contacted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the ESC, about the matter and asked for help in identifying the demonstrator.

The broadcaster released footage showing several pro-Palestinian protesters at the event. According to "ynet", dozens came to protest against Raphael's participation in the ESC.

Last year's winner Nemo and 70 former ESC participants also spoke out in favor of Israel's exclusion from the competition. There had already been demonstrations in 2024 over the country's participation. The background to this is the Gaza war. This was triggered by the Hamas terror attack in Israel.