The Royal Kahal Beach Resort in Belize, where three American women were found dead. Image: Royal Kahal Beach Resort

Three US women were found dead at a beach resort in Belize over the weekend.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three American tourists were found dead at a beach resort in Belize over the weekend.

Hotel staff found the women motionless in their room on Saturday morning.

The cause of death was initially unclear.

Police want to investigate whether the women died of drug overdoses, as first responders say foam was found on their mouths. Show more

The women were aged between 23 and 26, police said on Monday. Staff at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort hotel on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize had tried to contact them several times after surveillance cameras showed the women had entered their room on Thursday night and had not come out. On Saturday morning, they finally gained access to the room with a master key and found the women motionless.

The cause of death was initially unclear, but police want to investigate whether the women died of drug overdoses, as first responders said that foam was found on their mouths. According to the police, initial findings indicate that there were no visible signs of violence.