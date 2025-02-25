The women were aged between 23 and 26, police said on Monday. Staff at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort hotel on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize had tried to contact them several times after surveillance cameras showed the women had entered their room on Thursday night and had not come out. On Saturday morning, they finally gained access to the room with a master key and found the women motionless.
The cause of death was initially unclear, but police want to investigate whether the women died of drug overdoses, as first responders said that foam was found on their mouths. According to the police, initial findings indicate that there were no visible signs of violence.