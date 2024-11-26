The boat "Sea Story", which sank off the Egyptian coast, probably crashed in heavy swells in the Red Sea. This was announced by Amr Hanafi, the governor responsible for the region, citing accounts from the crew and tourists after the accident. A large wave had hit the boat and caused it to capsize.
The multi-storey "Sea Story" capsized within minutes and some passengers did not make it out of their cabins in time. The boat had no technical defects and also had all the necessary licenses, including an inspection in the spring, Hanafi wrote on Facebook.
Hanafi explained that 16 of a total of 44 people on board the "Sea Story" were still missing. Previously, there had been talk of 17 missing out of a total of 45 people on board. According to the FDFA, one of the missing passengers is from Switzerland.
On Tuesday morning, the authorities announced that three bodies had been recovered in connection with the accident. No further information was initially released.
"All rescued passengers are fine"
Hanafi previously said that four Germans and two Swiss were on board, as well as around 20 vacationers from other European countries. The search for the missing continues with an Egyptian military frigate and helicopters, Hanafi told dpa.
Since the accident following an emergency call yesterday early Monday morning, 28 survivors have been rescued. Among others, another tourist boat had picked up some of them, Hanafi explained. "All the rescued passengers are fine," Hanafi said in his statement.
They had been accommodated in a hotel in the coastal town of Marsa Alam. They are working with the help of the various embassies to obtain documents for their journey home.