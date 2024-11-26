The "Sea Story" is not said to have had any technical defects when it sank. Apparently a wave hit the boat, causing it to capsize and then sink within a short time. What is the current status?

Following the capsizing of the "Sea Story", the Egyptian authorities are still searching for 16 missing people in the Red Sea.

Among them is one person from Switzerland.

The ship was allegedly hit by a large wave before it crashed. Show more

The boat "Sea Story", which sank off the Egyptian coast, probably crashed in heavy swells in the Red Sea. This was announced by Amr Hanafi, the governor responsible for the region, citing accounts from the crew and tourists after the accident. A large wave had hit the boat and caused it to capsize.

The multi-storey "Sea Story" capsized within minutes and some passengers did not make it out of their cabins in time. The boat had no technical defects and also had all the necessary licenses, including an inspection in the spring, Hanafi wrote on Facebook.

Amr Hanafi (front left) talks to survivors in the port of Marsa Alam on November 25. EPA

Hanafi explained that 16 of a total of 44 people on board the "Sea Story" were still missing. Previously, there had been talk of 17 missing out of a total of 45 people on board. According to the FDFA, one of the missing passengers is from Switzerland.

On Tuesday morning, the authorities announced that three bodies had been recovered in connection with the accident. No further information was initially released.

"All rescued passengers are fine"

Hanafi previously said that four Germans and two Swiss were on board, as well as around 20 vacationers from other European countries. The search for the missing continues with an Egyptian military frigate and helicopters, Hanafi told dpa.

The "Sea Story" was on an excursion lasting several days in the Red Sea. dpa

Since the accident following an emergency call yesterday early Monday morning, 28 survivors have been rescued. Among others, another tourist boat had picked up some of them, Hanafi explained. "All the rescued passengers are fine," Hanafi said in his statement.

Location of Marsa Alam. Google Earth

They had been accommodated in a hotel in the coastal town of Marsa Alam. They are working with the help of the various embassies to obtain documents for their journey home.

