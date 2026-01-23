The bodies were discovered near a burned-down house, said a spokesperson for the gendarmerie. The spokesperson could not say at first whether they had died in the fire or were already dead before it broke out.

The fire broke out yesterday afternoon near Lhoumois, a small town southeast of Nantes. According to the gendarmerie, three fires started in the field at almost the same time. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jean Pillot, the town’s mayor, told BFMTV that it was still too early to say whether the fire might have been set intentionally. However, he said that three fires seemed suspicious to him. According to the mayor, the victims were a woman, her adult son, and her partner. The family had been living in the house for several years.