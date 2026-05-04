The polar cruise ship Hondius, on which three people died after a hantavirus outbreak, in the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/Zoonar

Hantavirus infections transmitted from person to person are rare. Three people have now died on a cruise ship following an outbreak and several others have fallen ill. The WHO is investigating possible infections.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic has claimed the lives of three people and sickened at least three others.

According to the WHO, hantavirus infections are usually linked to contact with the feces or urine of infected rodents.

Rarely, they can also be transmitted from person to person and cause severe respiratory diseases.

There is no specific treatment, but early medical help can increase the chances of survival. Show more

A hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic has claimed the lives of three people and sickened at least three others. This was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday. Investigations are underway, but at least one case of hantavirus has been confirmed, the WHO said. According to the information, one of the patients was in an intensive care unit in a South African hospital. They are also working with the authorities to evacuate two other passengers with symptoms.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory tests and epidemiological analysis," the WHO added. Medical care has been provided to the passengers and crew. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is currently conducting contact tracing in the Johannesburg area to investigate possible further infections.

The South African Ministry of Health announced that the outbreak had occurred on the cruise ship "MV Hondius", which had set off from Argentina around three weeks ago and had called at Antarctica and the Falkland Islands, among other places. The shipping website MarineTraffic located the ship on Sunday evening in the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

Man on board, wife died in hospital

The first victim was a 70-year-old man who died on board. His body was disembarked in the British overseas territory of St. Helena. His wife collapsed at an airport in South Africa as she was about to board a flight to the Netherlands and later died in hospital.

The ministry identified the intensive care patient in Johannesburg as a British citizen. He had fallen ill near the island of Ascension after the ship had left St. Helena and had been brought to South Africa from there.

Around 150 tourists were on board at the time of the outbreak. The "Hondius", a polar cruise ship, usually has around 70 crew members.

Rare: Transmission from person to person

According to the WHO, hantavirus infections are usually linked to contact with the faeces or urine of infected rodents - often rats or mice. Rarely, they can also be transmitted from person to person and cause severe respiratory diseases. There is no specific treatment, but early medical help can increase the chances of survival.

Last year, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa, died of a hantavirus infection. Hackman died a week later from heart disease.