Three people have been killed in a shooting in the center of the Swedish university city of Uppsala. This was announced by the police in the city north of Stockholm. The background to the incident initially remained unclear in the evening. The victims had not yet been identified at the time. The police launched a murder investigation.

Perpetrator flees on an electric scooter

The police cordoned off the area. Several emergency calls were received. According to Swedish radio, rail traffic was temporarily suspended in the evening. According to reports, the alleged perpetrator fled on an electric scooter.

Sweden has a problem with gang crime

Sweden has been struggling for years with criminal gangs that are repeatedly responsible for fatal shootings and deliberate explosions. While the number of firearms incidents has recently been on the decline, the number of explosions has risen in recent months. Conflicts often arise between rival gangs. It is about intimidation, but also about blackmailing companies and private individuals. The gangs often recruit underage teenagers for their crimes.

The gangs often recruit underage teenagers for their crimes. According to earlier police estimates, more than 60,000 people in the Scandinavian country with a population of eleven million have links to criminal gangs.

Just last year, two young men in Uppsala were convicted of murdering the mother of a high-ranking gang member in connection with the rampant gang crime.

