Neuchâtel police found three people dead in an apartment in La Chaux-de-Fonds late on Friday afternoon. They were registered as residents. What led to their deaths was the subject of an investigation in the evening.

The emergency services searched the apartment after the personal environment of the deceased expressed concern, as the cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office announced in the evening. According to initial findings, it is likely to have been a family drama behind closed doors.

The public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings. The criminal investigation department began extensive investigations at the scene. There was reportedly no danger to the public. The authorities also announced that they did not wish to provide any further details on Friday evening.

