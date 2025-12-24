Following the discovery of a dead man on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG on Wednesday morning, three more bodies have been found in an apartment in Vaduz (FL). Bild: Keystone

Following the discovery of a dead man on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG, three more bodies have been found in an apartment in Vaduz (FL). According to the police, they were the man's family.

A body was found on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG, not far from the border with the Principality of Liechtenstein, north of the old Rhine bridge on Wednesday morning. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the deceased was a 41-year-old man from Liechtenstein.

The Liechtenstein national police then carried out further investigations. In the course of this, three more bodies were found in an apartment in the Liechtenstein capital of Vaduz, which lies directly on the other side of the Rhine, as the national police announced on Christmas Eve. The bodies were discovered at around 4.25 p.m., the national police told the Keystone-SDA news agency that evening.

Mother, father and sister are dead

According to initial findings by the national police, the deceased were the 73-year-old father, the 68-year-old mother and the 45-year-old sister of the man found dead on the banks of the Rhine in the morning. The cause of the latter's death remained unclear until Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency that investigations were ongoing.

The criminal investigation department of the cantonal police has taken over further investigations into the three family members of the man who were found dead with a large contingent. Investigations are being conducted in all directions. Due to the ongoing investigations at the scene, the Liechtenstein National Police did not provide any information on the cause of death of the three deceased, as they reported on request.

There is no danger to the public. The state police are not currently expecting any further victims, they said in response to an inquiry in the evening.