The bodies of five ski tourers have been discovered in Switzerland. Archivbild: dpa

Five bodies were found in the mountains near Zermatt at the weekend. The nationality of three of the ski mountaineers has now been determined. The cause of the tragedy appears to have been a snow slab.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three of the five people killed in the mountain accident near Zermatt are Swiss.

According to the police, the victims identified so far are two men aged 38 and 35 and a 34-year-old woman.

The identification of the other victims is still ongoing. Show more

Three of the five people killed in the mountain accident near Zermatt are Swiss. According to the police, the victims identified so far are two men aged 38 and 35 and a 34-year-old woman. Information on the other two victims could not yet be provided, according to the police of the canton of Valais.

The victims were found lifeless below the Rimpfischhorn in the Valais Alps on Saturday. Previously, a group of other alpinists had discovered several abandoned skis at an altitude of around 4000 meters. When the skis were still there after the alpinists had climbed the Rimpfischhorn, they raised the alarm.

Group walked the last few meters on foot

According to the authorities, the quintet had set off early on Saturday from the Britannia hut in the Saas-Fee area to climb the Rimpfischhorn, which is around 4,200 meters high. As is usual on the route, the tourers took off their skis at around 4000 meters and continued on foot. It was said that they were probably caught by a snow slab and fell down.

After the skiers were spotted, an Air Zermatt helicopter with a pilot, an emergency doctor and two other rescuers flew into the area to search for them. About 500 meters below the skis, they initially discovered three dead bodies on an avalanche cone. When the emergency services then searched a rock face above the site of the discovery, they found two more lifeless alpinists on a small patch of snow.