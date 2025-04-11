A small plane crashed and exploded in the middle of a town in the US state of Florida. All three occupants were killed, reported the NBC channel and the newspaper "USA Today". One person suffered injuries, a police spokesman said according to NBC.
A witness reported that a car had driven through the fireball and then crashed into a tree. Presumably this was the injured person, NBC reported.
Crashed onto the road and railroad tracks
The Cessna crashed onto a road and adjacent railroad tracks very close to the airport in the city of Boca Raton in the morning, local television stations reported.
UPDATE: The plane involved in the accident in Boca Raton, Florida, earlier today, declared an emergency to air traffic control due to loss of rudder control after takeoff, according to @alertpage. The plane was circling around the airport to burn fuel at the time of the crash. pic.twitter.com/6kcCUz3b0J
The mayor of Boca Raton, Scott Singer, expressed his shock: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event," he said, according to CNN. Boca Raton is located about an hour north of Miami.