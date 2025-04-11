  1. Residential Customers
Fireball in small town Three dead in small plane crash in Florida

dpa

11.4.2025 - 22:24

Eyewitnesses report a fireball at the crash site.
Bild: X/BNO News

A Cessna crashes in a town in Florida. TV stations report a fireball.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three people have died in a plane crash in Floriade.
  • The Cessna crashed in the middle of a town and exploded.
  • A witness reported that a car drove through the fireball and then crashed into a tree.
Show more

A small plane crashed and exploded in the middle of a town in the US state of Florida. All three occupants were killed, reported the NBC channel and the newspaper "USA Today". One person suffered injuries, a police spokesman said according to NBC.

A witness reported that a car had driven through the fireball and then crashed into a tree. Presumably this was the injured person, NBC reported.

Crashed onto the road and railroad tracks

The Cessna crashed onto a road and adjacent railroad tracks very close to the airport in the city of Boca Raton in the morning, local television stations reported.

The mayor of Boca Raton, Scott Singer, expressed his shock: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event," he said, according to CNN. Boca Raton is located about an hour north of Miami.