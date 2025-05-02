  1. Residential Customers
After alleged fraud Three departures from the Ruag MRO Board of Directors

SDA

2.5.2025 - 14:42

The federally-owned armaments group is reshuffling its Board of Directors following several incidents.
Archivbild: Keystone

Following alleged fraud at the Ruag MRO armaments group, three members of the Board of Directors are no longer standing for re-election. On Wednesday, the Federal Council granted them discharge only with reservations.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2025, 14:42

02.05.2025, 15:25

Monica Duca Widmer, Nicolas Gremaud and Sibylle Minder Hochreutener will step down from their positions, as the federally owned armaments company announced on Friday. Elisabeth Bourqui was excluded from the Federal Council's reservation. She will remain on the Board of Directors, as will Chairman Jürg Rötheli and Roland Leuenberger, who only took office at the beginning of the year.

The former CEO of the SR Technic Group, Jean-Marc Lenz, is to become a new member of the Board of Directors. The Federal Council approved the proposal at the Annual General Meeting on June 17.

