They followed obedience all their lives - but in old age they put up a fight: three nuns from Elsbethen didn't want to give up their convent and found their way back.

They justified the move with their right to stay there for the rest of their lives, while the diocese pointed to the uninhabitable rooms and the better medical care in the home.

Former students warmly welcomed the sisters and now look after them, as they find the convent inconceivable without the nuns. Show more

Bernadette (88), Regina (86) and Rita (82) have dedicated their lives to the convent in Elsbethen, Austria. For decades, the three nuns lived, taught and prayed in the place that was once a girls' school and always remained a home for them.

A few years ago, the diocese, which had taken over the site together with Reichersberg Abbey, decided to move the elderly sisters to a retirement home. The nuns complied without protest. However, as the Italian newspaper "Leggo"reported, they soon began to yearn for their old convent. After less than two years, the decision was made: they wanted to return - whatever the cost.

"Obedient all my life, but enough is enough"

However, when the three stood in front of the monastery gate, they found it locked. Without further ado, they called a locksmith and asked him to open the gate. The women later vented their displeasure: the decision to remove them from the convent was a breach of their right to stay there for the rest of their lives. One of them explained: "I've been obedient all my life, but now it's enough."

Provost Markus Grasl, an Augustinian and the nuns' new superior, expressed his surprise at the escape. He emphasized that the women had received good medical care at the home. In addition, the rooms of the convent were no longer habitable and the nuns' condition was too "precarious" for them to live independently in the convent.

Reception by former students

Nevertheless, the three sisters were warmly welcomed in Elsbethen. Former pupils of the former convent school took them in and are now looking after them. For the women, it is hard to imagine the convent without its nuns.

Bernadette, Regina and Rita have thus regained their place - surrounded by the affection and care of those who have remained attached to them for years.