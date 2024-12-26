Three people have been killed and four others injured in an accident involving a coach carrying numerous foreign tourists in Norway. According to police reports on Thursday, the bus left the road and partially crashed into a lake near Raftsund.
The accident occurred in the north on a road that connects the Lofoten archipelago with the mainland. Four people were seriously injured, according to the police report.
Around 60 people were affected by the accident in the province of Nordland, it added. Firefighters, rescue workers and police were at the scene. The weather at the scene was bad, as reported by Norwegian radio.
According to a police spokesman, the authorities had difficulties contacting the relatives of the victims because a comprehensive passenger list was missing. The Lofoten archipelago is a popular destination for observing the Northern Lights.