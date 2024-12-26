The accident occurred near Raftsund in the north of Norway. IMAGO/imagebroker

An accident occurs in the north of Norway: a bus with dozens of people on board veers off the road and partially enters the water.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people have been killed and four seriously injured in a bus accident in the popular tourist region of Lofoten in Norway.

According to the police, the bus left the road and partially plunged into a lake near Raftsund.

The Lofoten archipelago is a popular destination for observing the Northern Lights. Show more

Three people have been killed and four others injured in an accident involving a coach carrying numerous foreign tourists in Norway. According to police reports on Thursday, the bus left the road and partially crashed into a lake near Raftsund.

The accident occurred in the north on a road that connects the Lofoten archipelago with the mainland. Four people were seriously injured, according to the police report.

Around 60 people were affected by the accident in the province of Nordland, it added. Firefighters, rescue workers and police were at the scene. The weather at the scene was bad, as reported by Norwegian radio.

According to a police spokesman, the authorities had difficulties contacting the relatives of the victims because a comprehensive passenger list was missing. The Lofoten archipelago is a popular destination for observing the Northern Lights.