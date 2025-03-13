A snack machine. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

A German vacationer rattles a snack vending machine in the Austrian Tyrol. The owner confronts the Germans. Then the situation escalates.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three holidaymakers from Germany have been injured, some seriously, in a Tyrolean ski resort.

A restaurant operator attacked the tourists with a pitchfork.

The guests allegedly stole chocolate from a vending machine in front of his restaurant in Ladis. Show more

Three holidaymakers from Berlin have been attacked with a pitchfork by a restaurant owner in a Tyrolean ski resort and some were seriously injured. According to the Austrian police on Thursday, the attacker suspected that the guests had stolen chocolate from a vending machine in front of his restaurant in Ladis.

Two brothers and a relative, aged 17, 18 and 20, said they had thrown coins into the vending machine on Wednesday night. According to the police, when the machine allegedly did not eject anything, one of the three shook it until the snack fell out.

Injuries to the head, back and arm

A witness observed the holidaymakers from a distance and informed the operator of the restaurant. According to the police, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and farmer drove to the scene of the incident. Assuming that the three young Berliners had shaken the chocolate out of the vending machine without paying, he confronted them and attacked them with a pitchfork.

He injured the three holidaymakers in the process. A police officer told the German Press Agency about a cut to the head and injuries to the back and upper arm. The victims were treated as outpatients in a clinic. The local man was reported to the police.