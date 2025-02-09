Several people are injured in an attack in Aschaffenburg. (symbolic picture) Symbolbild: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Three people were injured in a knife attack in the Irish capital Dublin on Sunday. One man has been arrested and is "in custody at a police station in the north of the city", police said.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been arrested in the Irish capital Dublin following a knife attack that left several people injured.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have seriously injured three people with a household knife.

According to the police, the attack took place in the early afternoon in the Stoneybatter district of Dublin. Show more

"There is no longer any risk to the public," the police added. According to a report in "The Irish Times" newspaper, the police do not believe that the attack was a terrorist attack.

According to the police, the three injured are three men who have been taken to hospital. Two have serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the third was treated for minor injuries.

According to the Irish Times, the suspect used a normal household knife. At least one victim was attacked while standing in the entrance to his home, the newspaper added.

Resident shocked

According to police, the attack took place in the early afternoon in the Stoneybatter district of Dublin. Several locations are cordoned off because of the investigation, they said. The police also launched an appeal for witnesses.

"I saw a lot of police cars arrive very quickly," the Irish Times quoted an eyewitness as saying. Police officers had thrown themselves at a running man in front of a house. "He was just shouting 'leave me alone'. He was scared, like someone who didn't expect what happened," the resident said, according to the report.