According to the Irish Times, the suspect used a normal household knife. At least one victim was attacked while standing in the entrance to his home, the newspaper added.
Resident shocked
According to police, the attack took place in the early afternoon in the Stoneybatter district of Dublin. Several locations are cordoned off because of the investigation, they said. The police also launched an appeal for witnesses.
"I saw a lot of police cars arrive very quickly," the Irish Times quoted an eyewitness as saying. Police officers had thrown themselves at a running man in front of a house. "He was just shouting 'leave me alone'. He was scared, like someone who didn't expect what happened," the resident said, according to the report.