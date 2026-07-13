According to Kyiv, at least three crew members were killed in a Russian airstrike on a foreign cargo ship in Ukraine.

In addition, there were five people injured on the ship flying the Togolese flag, Ukrainian Minister of Reconstruction Olexij Kuleba reported on Telegram. The freighter was struck while unloading mineral fertilizer at a Black Sea port near Odessa.

In Odessa itself, more than a dozen buses in a fleet were destroyed or damaged in the nighttime attack, according to Mayor Oleh Kiper. Residential buildings and a sanatorium were damaged. Kiper said at least five people were injured.

Ukraine: Another 15 Russian ships hit

Moscow’s attack on shipping traffic in Odessa appears to be a response to Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov. Another 15 ships were hit there overnight, wrote Robert Browdi, commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, on Telegram. These included seven tankers, five cargo ships, one ferry, and two tugboats. There was no comment on this from the Russian side.

Browdi stated that 105 Russian ships had been damaged over the past eight days. The exact number cannot be verified. However, dozens of strikes have been observed in recent days that have rendered ships in the Sea of Azov unable to maneuver. Russia hopes to use its tanker fleet to transport much-needed fuel to the Crimean Peninsula.