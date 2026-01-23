Three lions have died at the largest zoo in Tokyo Prefecture following a severe heat wave. The deaths occurred last week, according to a statement from Tama Zoo.

The zoo had closed the lion enclosure on July 23 after several of the twelve animals showed signs of health problems.

At first, the lions mainly suffered from loss of appetite, lethargy, and reduced activity. Later, the condition of some of the animals deteriorated significantly. “Some became seriously ill and, among other things, were no longer able to stand up or lost consciousness,” the zoo stated in its announcement. Officials suspect a connection to the heat wave that has been ongoing since mid-July. As a result, the lion enclosure will remain closed until further notice.

In parts of Japan, temperatures have recently risen repeatedly to as high as 40 degrees Celsius. However, according to Japanese media reports, the problem for the lions is not just the high temperature, but also the high humidity that accompanies it. In their natural habitat in Africa, the animals are primarily accustomed to dry heat.