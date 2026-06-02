Three men have been arrested following several burglaries in Mendrisiotto TI. The men are two Chilean and one Cuban national.

Three men have been arrested in Chiasso TI. They are accused of several burglaries. (symbolic picture)

The arrests were made as part of a special operation by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) in the Chiasso area, as reported by the Ticino public prosecutor's office, the Ticino cantonal police and the FOCBS on Tuesday. The men were in a vehicle with Italian license plates when they were stopped.

The investigation by the Ticino cantonal police was preceded by a comprehensive investigation that had been initiated following several attempted and completed burglaries in recent weeks. The officers seized burglary tools and stolen goods in the suspects' vehicle.

Thanks to simultaneous in-depth investigations, some of the stolen goods taken in the most recent thefts were recovered, as the press release explains further. The main offenses were burglary, damage to property and trespassing. The men are currently in custody.