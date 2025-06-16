Thunderstorms are a particularly great danger when hiking in the mountains. Symbolbild: dpa

Thunderstorms are a particularly great danger when hiking in the mountains. Three mountaineers set off when the weather was still good. Then the storm front arrived. None of them returned to the valley.

In Austria, three mountaineers have died as a result of a lightning strike. According to the police, a married couple aged 60 and the woman's 62-year-old brother were on their way to the 2600-metre-high Mittagsspitze in Tyrol on Sunday. Due to a change in the weather, they decided to return, but did not reach the valley. Relatives alerted the authorities.

The crew of an emergency helicopter found the hikers lifeless near a marked path at an altitude of 2,300 meters. The emergency doctor could only determine that they had died. According to doctors, all three climbers died as a result of a lightning strike.

"This is the absolute exception"

According to an overview by the Kuratorium für Alpine Sicherheit in Innsbruck, which conducts research into accidents, eight people have been killed by lightning in the mountains in the past ten years - including the three deaths on Sunday. According to the data, 40 were injured, including falls as a result of anxiety reactions, for example.

"This is the absolute exception", said Gregor Franke, Head of Operations at the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service, in an interview with the APA news agency about the frequency of lightning accidents. Nevertheless, his general recommendation is to set off earlier and turn back sooner. Everyone should refrain from going on a mountain tour if bad weather is imminent.

In view of the accident at the weekend, the province of Tyrol and the Austrian Alpine Association have called for more caution in the event of impending thunderstorms.

Alarm signs and correct behavior

According to the Austrian Alpine Safety Board, signs of a storm include fully formed storm clouds, gusting winds, the onset of precipitation, the whirring of metal objects and shorter intervals between lightning and thunder. According to the experts, it is important to adopt a crouched position on a base so that you are not in direct contact with the ground - for example, by standing on your rucksack.