The new F-35 fighter jets require additional noise abatement measures at the three military airfields in Payerne, VD; Meiringen, BE; and Emmen, LU. The three affected municipalities have now filed objections.

Starting in 2030, the first F-35 fighter jets will take off from Meiringen, BE. A school would also be affected by the noise pollution, which is why the municipality has filed an objection with the Department of Defense. (File photo)

In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, the affected municipalities of Payerne, VD; Meiringen, BE; and Emmen, LU, confirmed that they had filed an objection with the Department of Defense (VBS) against the plans for the F-35 fighter jet.

The new F-35 fighter jets are louder than the older F/A-18 aircraft. As a result, the DDPS and the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) announced at the end of April that additional noise abatement measures would be implemented at the three military airfields in Payerne, Meiringen, and Emmen.

The new fighter jets will be stationed in Meiringen and Payerne, where the majority of takeoffs and landings are expected to take place. The public had until June 17 to comment on noise pollution and the stationing of the F-35s and to file objections.

Among the comments received by the Department of Defense is an objection filed by the municipality of Meiringen. A spokesperson stated that the property in question is a school. The municipality estimates that 170 property owners were contacted by the DDPS.

A spokeswoman said the department is expected to provide information on the objections next week. A decision will now be made regarding the airfield operating regulations, including permissible noise levels. Implementation of the noise abatement plans is scheduled to begin in the middle of next year.

Noise Protection for 280 Additional Buildings

The first F-35s are expected in Payerne starting in mid-2028. In Meiringen, they are expected to arrive starting in 2030, and in Emmen two years later. Where noise limits are exceeded due to the loud air squadrons, the federal government must implement additional protective measures.

In April, the DDPS announced that an additional 280 buildings would need to be retrofitted. For example, the installation of soundproof windows is planned. According to the DDPS, the government will cover the retrofitting costs exclusively for occupied rooms.