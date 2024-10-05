A woman is said to have killed three people within three days in the east of the country - in the metropolis of Toronto, in Niagara Falls and in Hamilton in the province of Ontario. IMAGO/Zoonar

After three murders in three different Canadian locations within three days, a woman suspected of the crime has been arrested in Canada. The 30-year-old is said to have chosen two of her victims at random.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has allegedly killed three people in Canada within three days.

The suspect has been arrested.

An investigation has been opened against the woman. Show more

After three murders in three different Canadian locations within three days, a woman has been arrested for the violent acts. "She is a serial killer," Niagara Falls Police Chief Bill Fordy told journalists on Friday (local time).

The woman is said to have killed one person each in the east of the country from Tuesday to Thursday in the metropolis of Toronto, in Niagara Falls and in Hamilton in the province of Ontario.

According to the police chief, 30-year-old suspect Sabrina K. knew her first victim, a 60-year-old woman in Toronto, whose body was found in her home with a "visible injury".

Two other people were apparently accidental victims

K. apparently chose her two other victims at random: a 47-year-old man in a park in Niagara Falls and finally a 77-year-old man in a parking lot in the city of Hamilton.

In the Niagara Falls case, police came across the body of the 47-year-old man after being called to a park for a disturbance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old man in Hamilton, a retired teacher, had apparently been tracked to the parking lot by the suspect. There she had inflicted "significant injuries" on him that looked like stab wounds, the local police said. The man eventually succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An investigation has been opened against the woman. She is facing murder charges for all three acts.