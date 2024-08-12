A tandem pilot from Austria crashed with his ten-year-old passenger on Sunday. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Three air sports enthusiasts crash their paragliders in Tyrol. One of the victims is a ten-year-old girl.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people have been killed in two separate accidents involving paragliders in Austria.

The victims included a ten-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman from Germany. Show more

Three people died in paragliding accidents in Austria on Sunday. Among them was a ten-year-old child from Germany, according to the Kitzbühel police.

A 60-year-old tandem pilot from Austria and his ten-year-old German passenger hit turbulence shortly after take-off in Westendorf in Tyrol, police said. They then crashed for unknown reasons in a forest north of the Choralpe. Both the man and the child were so seriously injured that they died at the scene of the accident.

There was another accident involving a paraglider in Sillianberg in East Tyrol. There, a 55-year-old German woman fell from a height of around one hundred meters and hit the ground northwest of the summit, as reported by the APA news agency on Sunday. First aid measures were unsuccessful and the woman from Germany died on the spot. It was initially unclear how the accident occurred.

SDA