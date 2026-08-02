All three people on board were killed Sunday when a small plane crashed in the municipality of Ocova in central Slovakia. According to a police statement on Facebook, the 48-year-old pilot and another 38-year-old man died. The third victim was a child, though police did not specify the child’s age. As a matter of policy, the Slovak police do not release information about minor victims without the prior consent of their next of kin.

For the time being, however, no details could be provided regarding the cause or the specific circumstances of the accident, according to the police statement. The investigation is still ongoing. According to information from the TASR news agency—which has not been officially confirmed—the accident is said to have occurred during a sightseeing flight. According to this report, the plane crashed into an open field belonging to an agricultural cooperative. It caught fire there, but the fire department was able to extinguish the blaze quickly.