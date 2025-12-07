It is not always safe to be near the coast in the Canary Islands in the fall and winter. Archivfoto: dpa

In the fall and winter, giant waves repeatedly hit the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. If you are not careful, you can be swept into the sea. This is exactly what has happened again.

Three people were killed and three injured by a giant wave on Tenerife. In the incident at a natural swimming pool in the west of the Spanish vacation island, several people were swept into the sea, according to the Canary Islands' emergency services. A person reported missing is also being searched for.

According to the authorities, the confirmed fatalities are two men and one woman. One of the men was 35 years old, the woman 55. The age of the third victim is not yet known. Further details on the identities have not been released for the time being.

The authorities had issued a warning

A woman had suffered a cardiac arrest in the incident on the cliffs of Los Gigantes in the Santiago del Teide region. However, she was rescued by paramedics and taken to hospital by helicopter.

According to the media, several people who had been swept away by the masses of water were able to get back to land under their own steam. The state television station RTVE reported that the Canary Islands authorities had issued a timely warning of high waves on Sunday.

Only about a month ago, on November 8, several giant waves on Tenerife had washed numerous people into the sea - including many tourists, especially from France. Three people died in the various incidents on the coast at the time. A total of 15 were injured.