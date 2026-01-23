Three police officers were slightly injured Friday in an explosion at a residential building in Leontica in the Blenio Valley. The police had previously received a report of gunshots in the building.

Three police officers from Ticino were slightly injured Friday in an explosion at a residential building. (File photo)

The police were notified of the gunshots after 7 p.m. An explosion occurred inside the building, as the Ticino Public Prosecutor's Office and the cantonal police reported in a joint statement on Saturday.

The explosion triggered a fire, which completely destroyed the building, according to reports. During the subsequent search of the rubble, police discovered explosives and human remains. The identity of the person found was initially unknown.

The police, several fire departments and emergency response organizations, as well as Rega, were on the scene. As a precaution, the police evacuated four people from neighboring buildings.