Chlorine leaked from the indoor swimming pool in Etoy VD, injuring three teenagers. Keystone

Chlorine leaked from the indoor swimming pool at the sports center in Etoy VD on Friday evening. Three 15-year-olds suffered poisoning and 50 people had to be evacuated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After chlorine leaked from an indoor swimming pool in Etoy VD on Friday evening, three teenagers had to be taken to hospital, according to the Vaud cantonal police. However, they are out of danger. The incident occurred at around 6.45 pm. The reason for the chlorine leak is not known. Two police patrols and four ambulances were deployed. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.