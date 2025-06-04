Two 71 and 75-year-old female passengers in the car that caused the accident died, the 75-year-old driver was seriously injured. Symbolbild: Stefan Puchner/dpa

A serious accident occurs on the busy B31. Two cars collide head-on.

DPA dpa

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured in a traffic accident on a federal highway near Überlingen in Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday.

According to the police in Ravensburg, a car carrying three people drove into oncoming traffic on a long bend on the B31 in the afternoon and crashed head-on into a car with three occupants.

Several people were trapped in the vehicles. Show more

Three women aged 71, 74 and 75 were killed in a serious traffic accident near Überlingen on Lake Constance. According to the police, three elderly men were seriously injured.

According to reports, a 75-year-old driver slowly veered left into the oncoming lane on a long right-hand bend for reasons that have not yet been clarified. There, the car crashed head-on into an oncoming car. There were three occupants in both vehicles.

People trapped in the vehicles

Some of those involved were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed from the wrecks by the fire department. The three women died at the scene of the accident. The 75-year-old driver of the accident, the 86-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle and his 75-year-old passenger were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Federal highway 31 was closed in both directions. The stretch between Überlingen-Ost and Nussdorf was affected, according to the police. It is located on a busy traffic route and the accident occurred during rush hour. A local detour was set up. The closure was still in place in the evening.