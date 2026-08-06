A child in urgent need of medical attention is missing. Local residents, police, and firefighters have been searching for the 3-year-old for several hours. The search is set to continue in the morning.

A three-year-old girl in Schleswig-Holstein is still missing this morning. According to police, the child is believed to have left her home in the town of Preetz near Kiel on Wednesday at noon—with an unknown destination. A police spokeswoman said Thursday morning that the police plan to resume the search at 7:00 a.m. Preetz is located about 18 kilometers southeast of Kiel.

Along with numerous police officers and firefighters, 30 to 50 local residents searched for the young child late into the night. The three-year-old was in urgent need of medical attention, a police spokesperson said during the night.

In their search efforts, the police focused primarily on the immediate vicinity of the girl's home. A helicopter and drones were also deployed.