Just in the nick of time, the lifeguard and his medical assistant were able to rescue the unresponsive three-year-old girl from the swimming pool in Kreuzlingen, Thurgau. (File photo)
Keystone
A three-year-old girl has been resuscitated following a swimming accident in Kreuzlingen, Thurgau. The child was found motionless in the pool at a public swimming facility on Sunday morning.
A medical professional and a lifeguard then successfully began CPR, according to a statement from the Thurgau Cantonal Police. Rega eventually flew the girl to the hospital for examination.