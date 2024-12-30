You're not safe in the Spanish town of Ibi on December 28. People throw eggs and flour at each other. The day has been celebrated for centuries and is equivalent to April 1st in Switzerland.

On December 28, the Spanish city of Ibi celebrates the festival of the breaded, known as "Fiesta dels Enfarinats" in Spanish.

The custom is over 200 years old.

People throw eggs and flour at each other and shoot off firecrackers. Show more

Anyone who thinks that you can only bread schnitzel is wrong. Spain shows that it can also be done with people.

On December 28, the town of Ibi in the province of Alicante in the south of Spain celebrates the "Fiesta dels Enfarinats", the so-called "Festival of the Breaded".

The participants throw eggs and flour at each other. Joking is allowed or even encouraged on this day. December 28 is the Day of the Holy Innocents, in Spanish the "Día de los Santos Inocentes", which has the same meaning as April 1 in Switzerland.

In the video, you can see how people go wild at the egg and flour fight.

