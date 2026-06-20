Severe thunderstorms brought a temporary cooling to Switzerland overnight into Saturday. In most places, temperatures dropped below the 20-degree mark. However, it is expected to become very hot again throughout Switzerland as the day progresses.

On Friday evening, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds swept across the country. SRF Meteo reported that more than 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded nationwide. In addition, hailstones the size of golf balls fell. The city of Zurich was particularly hard hit. Fallen trees and downed overhead power lines led to disruptions in tram and bus service.

The thunderstorms followed a heat wave that, according to Meteonews, could be of historic duration. On Friday, temperatures well above 30 degrees were again recorded across Switzerland. In Schaffhausen, the thermometer reached 35.7 degrees, setting a new record for June. For Saturday, Meteonews is forecasting sunny and hot weather again, with temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees.